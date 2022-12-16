One House, Two States: This Unique Abode Falls in Both Maharashtra and Telangana

A family shares a unique house in India. The 13-member Pawar family shares their home alongside the border of two states. According to a report by ANI, the home is erected joining the border of Maharashtra and Telangana. The location of the house is reported to be in the village of Maharajaguda which falls in the Simavarti Jivati tehsil of the Chandrapur district. Uttam Pawar, the head of the family told the news agency that the family has been paying property tax to both states for years. However, they also enjoy the beneficiary schemes of both states.

Notably, the vehicles that the family owns have the registration numbers of Telangana and Maharashtra as well. The structure of the house is more complex, the 10-room is distributed in both states, seemingly four of its room falling in Telangana, while four more in Maharashtra. The kitchen is located in Telangana, while the bedroom and the hall are in Maharashtra. The problem occurred back in 1969 when the dispute between the two states was officially fixed. It left the Pawar house divided into two states. However, the family states that they have no problem paying taxes in both states.

“Our house is divided between Maharashtra and Telangana, but till today we have not had any problem with it, we pay property tax in both the states and take advantage of the schemes of both the states,” said Uttam Pawar to ANI. Reportedly, the Supreme Court has ruled in the decision in favour of Maharastra but Telangana continues to claim the village as its own.

The photos of Uttam Pawar’s house have gone viral on the internet leaving Twitter users surprised. One of them while reacting to the Pawar’s family situation commented, “Travel between two states in seconds.”

Another said, “Lucky family enjoying schemes of both the states.”

One more joked, “RIP to home delivery people, for address confusion.”

The 10-room house is shared between Uttam and his brother Chandu Pawar.

