One Student, One Teacher: This Primary School Runs for a Single Child in Maharashtra Village

Indians have always stressed the need for rural education as a step towards inclusivity and eradication of poverty. But, only a few have been successful in making it happen to date. A Maharashtra school, however, stood upright and proved that it’s the small drops of water that turn into a mighty ocean one day. Yes, a Zilla Parishad primary school in Maharashtra runs for only one student who is taught by just one teacher.

Ganeshpur is Washim district’s smallest village with a population of just 150. The primary school running in that village has just one student enrolled in Class 3. According to India Today, classes 1 to 4 were allowed to be run in the school that is located 22 kilometres from the Washim district. The boy who was registered in the school for the last two years was the only one falling in that age group. But that didn’t stop the school authorities from closing the institution just because it had just one student to be imparted education.

Kishore Mankar is the sole teacher of the school who covers over 12 kilometres every day to reach the school and teach his only student, Karthik Shegokar. They begin their day by singing the national anthem during the morning assembly which is followed by Karthik being taught by Mr. Mankar. “There is only one student enrolled in the school for the last 2 years. I’m the only teacher in school," Mr. Mankar told ANI. He further added how the school doesn’t just contribute to Karthik’s study but also food by providing him with a mid-day meal. “I teach him all the subjects. All the facilities given by the government, including mid-day meals, are being provided for the student," he stated.

Maharashtra | A Zilla Parishad primary school in Ganeshpur village of Washim district runs only for one studentPopulation of the village is 150. There is only one student enrolled in the school for the last 2 years. I’m the only teacher in school: Kishore Mankar, school teacher pic.twitter.com/h6nOyZXlDf — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

I teach him all the subjects. All the facilities given by the government including mid-day meal are being provided to the student: Kishore Mankar, school teacher (22.01)— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

The classes in this village’s school are run just like any other. “From 10:30 am to 12 pm, I follow all the rules and regulations including singing the national anthem," Mr. Mankar highlighted. Truly, he proves that nothing is impossible when you have the will to contribute to society and its well-being.

