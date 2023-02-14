The food differs from region to region and so does its taste! For instance, a bowl of dal would taste different in Rajasthan and Gujarat, for obvious reasons! But many delicacies must taste the same throughout to keep their authenticity alive. Be it pizza or pasta, adding a slight of Desiness to their original recipes shouldn’t harm them until the results are blasphemous. But, a recent clip of pasta sauce made by adding an onion to milk isn’t something that Desis will approve of at all! The viral recipe video has, indeed, compelled foodies to leave the chat because why not?

The clip shared on Instagram begins with covering a piece of onion with bay leaves and cloves and adding the onion cloute to a container filled with 500 ml of milk. When it comes to a boil, the vegetable is removed from the container and the ‘onion milk’ is then kept on a side for another preparation. In a pan went butter and oil to cook some veggies and a spoonful of all-purpose flour (maida) to make the roux, equal parts of fat and flour, to give it a base for a proper white sauce pasta recipe. The ‘spicy’ milk was then added to the mixture followed by some boiled farfalle pasta that completed the unusual recipe of white sauce pasta, also called the Béchamel sauce pasta

View this post on Instagram

The addition of onion to milk at the start of the recipe didn’t go well with the Indian foodies who found the combination very hard to digest. Onion and milk are opposite foods and can cause skin problems,” wrote a user while another one said, “Idk my OCD+Indian vibes says never add onion to milk. I could eat a white sauce pasta but could never or would make this recipe by myself. Duhh!!”. “Ayurveda leaving chat room,” exclaimed the third user.

Some even argued that it was a proper way to prepare Béchamel sauce which is known to be the mother sauces of French cuisine. “The clove studded, bayleaf wrapped onion is called a CLOUTÉ and is classical style of flavouring the milk used in making the BÈCHAMEL SAUCE (also known as white sauce by most),” read a comment. Another user mentioned, “it’s the traditional way to make the sauce. Millions or billions of people in the world make the sauce the same way. This is the correct way to make the béchamel sauce.” Meanwhile, Desis didn’t give a nod to this recipe video that amassed over 8.2 million views on IG.

