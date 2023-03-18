Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT artificial intelligence application, issued a warning about the real-world risks associated with this cutting-edge technology. In an interview with ABC News, Altman said that he believes that ChatGPT will reshape society. Yet, he also underlined that the potentially nefarious use of the AI’s various abilities scares him. His fear, though, is nowhere near the popular sci-fi idea that AI will function without or take over humanity.

The 37-year-old tech guru underscored the importance of regulatory oversight and societal involvement to safeguard against the potentially negative consequences of this innovation on humanity. “We need to exercise caution in this regard," he emphasised.

“I’m particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation," Altman stated. He warned of the “hallucination problem", saying that the program will confidently state entirely made-up things as if they were facts. He cautioned against using the system as a primary source of factual information and encouraged users to double-check the results.

His statement comes at the heel of OpenAI’s recent launch of its latest language AI model, GPT-4. Coming less than four months after the original version was released, GPT-4 has achieved a remarkable 90 per cent score on the US bar exams, and an almost perfect score on the high school SAT math test. Altman added that GPT-4 could write computer code in most programming languages.

In the interview, Altman said, “now that they’re getting better at writing computer code, [they] could be used for offensive cyber-attacks."

However, one fear that Altman does not have is that AI could displace humans from their jobs. He said that AI operates solely under the human direction or input. The tool is fully under human control. The real cause of worry for him is which humans control it. While the people behind ChatGPT have put various safeguards in the programme, there will be others who might develop it and not put those safety features in place, he pointed out, adding, “society, I think, has a limited amount of time to figure out how to react to that, how to regulate that, how to handle it."

Despite these potential dangers, the tech whiz maintained that AI could still be the greatest technology humanity has yet to develop. He hopes that people continue to successively develop more and more powerful systems that can be integrated “into our daily lives, into the economy, and become an amplifier of human will."

