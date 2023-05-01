Ophelia Vanity To Alisha Young, Women Who Made It Big For Their Unique Feats

There are people in the world who don’t feel satisfied with the body they naturally get. This leads them to undergo improvements and modifications either surgically or through natural processes such as diet and workouts to get to the desired versions of themselves. While a lot of them are men, women are not far behind them in changing themselves externally to become the best version of themselves. In fact, some of these women have even managed to etch their names forever in the Guinness Book of World Records. Let’s take a look:

Ophelia Vanity – The 30-year-old Los Angeles resident has spent around Rs 22 lakh to look like a human Barbie doll. She underwent more than 40 surgeries, and she made the headlines for the first time in the year 2009 for having herself injected several times in the face to look like a doll. Within four years of that, she underwent surgeries and got injections in the lips, eyes, nose, etc. and reached her goal to look exactly like a doll.

Diana Armstrong – Women love to maintain their nails and Diana tops the list. The American Guinness World Record holder has the longest nails in the world and the total length of ten nails is 42 feet and 10 inches. This means that the overall length of her nails is more than a bus. Diana used to get her nails cut by her daughter but since her death, Diana stopped cutting them.

Lyndsey Lindbergh – The Kansas resident has a unique record of crushing 10 apples in a minute with her biceps. She also holds the record for tearing five decks of playing cards in one minute. She once turned an iron pan with her hands and the last record she holds is for tearing 5 telephone directories in a minute.

Natalia Partyka – Poland’s famous table tennis player has her name on the list as she has become one of the best players in the world despite not having a right hand. Natalia has won several medals in various Paralympic events and the most recent was the Tokyo Paralympics.

Alisha Young – The 35-year-old American woman holds the record for having the strongest female body in the world. She has won several bodybuilding competitions and her body beats several men in terms of strength at that age. Her father was a well-known wrestler and she developed an interest in strengthening herself by watching him from a very young age.

