Optical Illusion: Can You Find 5 Butterflies Hidden In This Image in 10 Seconds?

The internet has been evolving continuously since its advent. Today, people have innumerable ways to spend time online. Most of us choose to opt to scroll through social media, where dumb humour prevails rather than intelligent, brain-teasing content. A lot of people have now been looking for something that can give their brains a boost. One of the best ways to do so online is by engaging in an optical illusion, which has gained popularity in recent times. The pictorial puzzles ask viewers to find a hidden element in an image with several distractions. One such puzzle has surfaced on the internet. It challenges viewers to find five butterflies hidden in the image amongst flowers, that too in just 10 seconds.

The time limit is small and the task is a huge one. The only way one can solve this optical illusion is by staying calm. The host of flowers with different colours along with the raccoon act as distractions in the image and delay the viewers from finding the butterflies. If one maps every inch of the image, while scanning it in an orderly fashion, one can easily finish the task at hand.

The best way to do that is to divide the image into sections. Once you have thoroughly scanned one section, move to the next and so on. This way, the chances of missing out on a butterfly will be minimised and you will be able to find all of them within 10 seconds.

Here is the solution:

The first butterfly is towards the top left corner. The second butterfly is a few millimetres below the first one but to the right side of the image. The third one is towards the bottom right of the image. The fourth butterfly is towards the bottom of the image but in the middle section. The fifth and final butterfly is towards the left of the racoon.

If you were able to spot all the butterflies within 10 seconds or even longer, you may consider yourself to be a genius with a high IQ and great observation skills. In case you couldn’t, a little bit of practice with similar optical illusions can get you there easily.

