Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Bird In This Portrait Full of Distractions?

Photographs and sketches with hidden elements are among the most entertaining pastimes for people online. Not only do these optical illusions serve as an entertaining activity, but they are also versatile tools to know yourself better. From hidden personality traits to IQ level and observation skills, the optical illusion can help us improve in various ways. One such image has recently been making rounds on the internet, showing kites, hot air balloons, clouds, and aeroplanes but the viewer’s challenge is to find a bird in 10 seconds.

The image has several images of planes, hot air balloons, clouds, suns, umbrellas, kites and butterflies. Among these is somewhere hidden a small bird and the viewer has to find it within ten seconds. All the elements of different shapes and sizes serve as distractions for the viewers to take longer than expected to find the bird.

To do the task at hand within the given time limit, one must focus and look past the distractions. Looking in an orderly fashion can help find the bird easily. If you can find the bird in ten seconds or even longer, you are a person with a high IQ and great observation skills. But if you weren’t able to reach the goal, here is the solution:

The bird can be found towards the bottom of the image in the middle. If you look at the image from top to bottom and then left to right, you can find the bird easily within 10 seconds. But even if you overlook and miss it, a little practice can help you improve your observation skills exponentially.

Several such optical illusions are available online for people to practice and get better. Some of them are in the form of skilled photography and others are artwork created to bend the mind of viewers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here