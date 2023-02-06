Want to know yourself better through an entertaining and intelligent game? Optical illusions might just be what you are looking for. Images with elements hidden in plain sight serve as optical illusions. Viewers have the challenge of finding the hidden element within a given time limit. They serve as a tool to measure a person’s IQ, and observational skills and sometimes even reveal their personality traits. A similar image has been making rounds on the internet that has a dog hidden somewhere and viewers have to find it within 10 seconds.

The image shows a bunch of people boarding buses at a stand with a lot of colours and components at play. These people and colours pose distractions for viewers to take longer than usual to find the dog. If one stays focused on what to find, such distractions can’t do much.

Take your time to find the dog. If you can successfully find it in 10 seconds, you may consider yourself to be an intelligent person with excellent observation skills and a keen eye. But even if you fail, practising with such optical illusions regularly can help you improve in solving them.

Here is the solution:

The dog can be found on the “no pets allowed” sticker pasted on the white bus. The sticker is at the extreme right of the image, and viewers can spot it easily if they go in an orderly fashion, looking from left to right. Make sure to not miss any element while scouring for the dog, as one blinks and you may overlook your solution.

The given time, which is 10 seconds, is enough for a person to find the dog if they are attentive and have a keen eye for detail. Such optical illusions are available on the internet in abundance if you want to practice and sharpen your observation skills. Trying out these puzzles is both fun and gives your brain a jog to keep it healthy and functioning.

