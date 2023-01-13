Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Pair of Headphones Hidden In This Bathroom?

People often surf the internet to find games that make for a great pastime but also require brains. Optical illusions are, therefore, the most popular puzzles on the net. Optical illusions are a great way to know yourself better. From revealing hidden personality traits to measuring IQ and observation skills, these puzzles help a person improve their intelligence while also being enjoyable. One such optical illusion has surfaced on the internet which shows a washroom, and the goal of the viewers is to find a hidden pair of headphones within seven seconds.

The image has vivid colours and various elements such as shelves, cupboards, a washbasin, a bathtub with running water, a washing machine, a commode, a towel, and a bathrobe. It also has various things placed on the shelves such as washing powder and liquid, a hairdryer, and lotions. But among these elements are a pair of headphones hidden in plain sight.

All the elements mentioned are a distraction for the viewers to take longer than seven seconds to find the headphones and fail at their task. But if one looks in an orderly fashion, one can easily find the headphones.

Take your time to find the headphones. If you successfully find them within the given time limit, you are one of the most observant and intelligent people around. But if you weren’t, here is the solution:

The headphones are hidden on the lower shelf, beside the blue washing liquid bottle. Since the walls, the bottle and the shelf are painted blue along with the headphones, it becomes difficult for the viewers to figure out where they are. This is the reason many fail to do so.

If you were also one of those who failed to find the headphones, don’t worry as a few more optical illusion puzzles can get you there easily.

