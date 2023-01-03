Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Tiger in This Pack of Dogs?

Optical illusions are a great pastime and one of the best ways to sharpen your brain. While some optical illusions reveal a hidden personality trait based on what a viewer sees first, others challenge you to find a hidden element in a limited time frame to put your observational skills to the test. An optical illusion image of a hidden tiger among a pack of dogs has recently surfaced on the internet. However, the catch here is that you must find it within five seconds.

The image shows a host of dogs in a playful mood with some bushes in the background. At first glance, you wouldn’t see anything but the dogs. However, this optical illusion does not have anything to do with the dogs, but rather a tiger, hidden somewhere in the image. And viewers must locate it within 5 seconds. The time limit is less because tigers and dogs have extremely different appearances, which makes the puzzle easier than most other optical illusions on the internet.

But just because the time limit is less, it doesn’t mean that you will be able to find the tiger without putting in any effort. Scan the image from left to right to be able to find the tiger within the given time limit. If you manage to find it successfully, then you have sharp eyes and commendable observational skills. However, if you were unable to find the tiger, then a little bit of practice can help you get better at observing details over time.

Take a look at the solution below:

The tiger can be found on the right side of the image, right behind the dogs. Due to the background being dark and the dogs being the only ones in good lighting, it becomes difficult to spot the tiger. However, if you brighten up the image a little bit, then finding the tiger won’t be much of a task.

