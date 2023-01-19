Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Woman's Face Hidden In This Art?

These days, optical illusions have become quite popular on the internet. People have an insatiable appetite when it comes to testing their observational skills. They are a perfect way to tease our brains and engage them in some intellectual activity. Sometimes these illusions are not easy to solve and can be mind-blowing when the answer is revealed. Now another optical illusion is making rounds on the internet. The pictorial visual illusion challenges one to find a hidden lady behind the white and black wavy lines.

Some optical illusions on the internet reveal personality traits, while some test observation skills. The now-viral picture is just a combination of black and white curved lines, but for some, it is much more. People with sharp eyes and high IQs can spot their faces amid these black-and-white curved lines. These lines smartly distract the audience’s vision to confuse them.

The picture has been shared by an artist named Lee Wagstaff on Instagram. The caption of the post read: “Day for Night’ (2022) 60 x 80 cm, oil and gesso on canvas.”

If you are looking for a solution, closely look at the picture and you may identify a lady’s face. It might make you a bit dizzy at first but if you concentrate well, you might spot the face of a woman. If you are still struggling, tilt your device towards the right or left and look at the picture. You may see the eyes, nose and mouth of the hidden lady in the optical illusion.

Many users in the comments section said that they found the lady with ease. One of them stated, “I saw her straight away, eyes nose and mouth. I’m sure most people did, and don’t know how this can relate to IQ.” Another person mentioned, “This is a good one for macular degeneration.”

You can enjoy this illusion with your friends and family. To make it more interesting you add a timer of 10 seconds.

