Optical illusions are images that deceive the brain and often put one’s observational skills to the test. These optical illusions are also known as visual illusions, creating visual perception, which differs from reality. We often misinterpret or get deceived by these mind-binding illusions. They can be either cognitive, physiological or literal visual. The beauty of these illusions is that they capture one’s attention for a brief moment.

It improves concentration and observational skills. People on the internet love to get challenged by these optical illusions and one such optical illusion is out today. Can you find the umbrella hidden among these ostriches?

The animated picture shows a group of ostriches, but what makes the image unique is that there is a hidden umbrella in it. The illustrator has smartly hidden the umbrella to deceive the eyes of the viewers. While some of you may have found the answer, many must be struggling. Worry not, we will help you out.

But first, look at the optical illusion here:

Have you found the umbrella in the image? Before sharing the solution, here is a small clue. The hidden umbrella is on the right side of the illustration. Now try again by looking closely at the above image.

If you have spotted the hidden umbrella, great. If not, then look at the bottom of the right side of the image and you may see the black umbrella. The artist added the same black, white and skin colours as the ostrich to deceive the visual perception of the individual. The solution is marked in a red circle to share the exact location.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here