Optical illusions are mind-boggling puzzles that can reveal a lot about a person. The hidden element in an optical illusion not only reveals personality traits but also helps measure one’s IQ and observational skills. This makes it a versatile tool to entertain yourself and a good method of knowing yourself better. One such optical illusion that has a bird hidden among leaves has gone viral on the internet.

The image shows a bunch of dead brown leaves, basking in the sun and blue skies in the background. The viewers have to find a bird hidden in the image somewhere. The leaves, twigs and branches only serve as distractions to the viewers. They slow down a person’s search and make it increasingly difficult to find the bird.

To be able to finish the challenge successfully, a viewer needs to scour the image in an orderly fashion and ensure that none of the elements is overlooked by them. Otherwise, they could easily lose the challenge.

The differentiating factor between the leaves and the birds is the features. Birds have eyes, tail wings and a beak. If you find the image for these, it will become easier for you to find the bird.

For those who could not find the bird, here is the solution:

The bird is situated to the right of the image, and it can be spotted by the slight difference in colour and features. Once the bird is found, it becomes apparent why it was able to camouflage so easily with the leaves. The reason behind that is the similar colour and shape of the bird’s upper body, which made it appear similar to a leaf.

Several such optical illusions are available on the internet for one to practise and hone their skills. If one can crack such optical illusions almost every time they take up the challenge, they may consider themselves to be a person with a high IQ and great observation skills. Having attention for the most minute details is important if you want to solve every optical illusion without a hassle.

