Optical Illusion: Can You Find Man's Face Among These Bells?

Optical illusions make for a great pastime. Finding a hidden component in a picture is both a fun task and a great way to test how fast your brain processes what your eyes register. A lot of people love solving optical illusions to enhance their observation skills. And, one such optical illusion has recently surfaced on social media. The catch here is that viewers must spot a man’s face hidden among several bells in the image.

The illusion shows a picture that contains a series of bells crammed together, along with some pigeons, wires and a wooden structure. In the image, one has to find a man’s face hidden somewhere between the bells. What’s challenging is that you have to spot it only within 10 seconds.

At first glance, it is quite difficult to find the hidden component. If you manage to locate the face within the given time, then you can consider yourself to be highly observant. However, if you couldn’t manage to find it, then take a look at the solution below:

The face can be found in the top right corner of the image, right behind the foremost bell in the picture. The man can be seen climbing a ladder. While spotting the face could be tricky at first, when you find it, you’d realise that it was right in front of your eyes all this while.

There are a lot of optical illusion images available on the internet. You can solve them regularly to improve and sharpen your mind. There are some optical illusions that can even reveal a hidden personality trait depending on what you see first.

