Bored of scrolling Instagram and want something fun and intelligent online? Optical illusions just might be what you were looking for. Images that have hidden elements and that serve the challenge of finding them for the viewers are called optical illusions. Such images reveal a person’s personality traits, IQ levels and observation skills. One such image showing a bunch of people offers a challenge — find a panda between them within 7 seconds.

The image is black and white with several human faces in it and that’s what makes finding the panda of the same colour increasingly difficult. This is because the distinguishable colour factor goes away and now one has to look even more keenly than they would if the image was a coloured version.

Finding the panda is only possible by blocking the distractions due to the faces. If you concentrate on the wrong details, you may never be able to find the panda. Therefore, make sure you don’t forget a panda’s features and scour the image in an orderly fashion to find it.

Here is the solution to the puzzle:

The panda is hidden deep within the crowd, towards the right of the image but not too far away from the centre. It is situated right in between a man and a woman, above a man wearing goggles. The host of faces may make it difficult for you to spot it, therefore it has been marked with a red circle. Zoom in to get a clearer view of the panda and verify for yourself.

If you were able to find the panda within 7 seconds or even longer, you may consider yourself to be a keen observer, someone who has an eye for detail and a person with a high IQ to be able to find a fast way of finding the panda.

If you failed to find the panda, don’t bother sulking as several such images are available online for you to improve your IQ observation skills.

