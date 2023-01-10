Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Giraffe Among Trees In This Image?

Optical illusions are entertaining, a great pastime and one of the best ways to measure your observation skills and IQ. Various optical illusions come with different challenges. While some optical illusions reveal hidden personality traits in people, others reveal how bright an individual is. One such optical illusion has surfaced on the internet where the goal of the viewer is to find a giraffe hidden in the picture.

The optical illusion in question is not an art but a photograph. This means that none of the elements of the image has been manipulated. In a photograph that shows a sunset view of a vast jungle, the viewer must find a giraffe within seven seconds.

The landscape contains innumerable trees, green bushes, and grass, making the overall task of finding the giraffe difficult. The trees and greenery act as a distraction to stop the user from focusing on the giraffe.

People who were able to find the giraffe within the given time limit may consider themselves genius and sharp observers. But for people who couldn’t, some practice might help you easily achieve their level. Here is the solution:

The giraffe can be found right in the centre of the image among the trees. Once you spot the giraffe, you would realise that it was not too difficult to find the giraffe the trees made it difficult because the animal was at a distance and its long neck seemed like another tree trunk at first glance.

The given time limit of 7 seconds is enough if you can focus on the elements of the image and differentiate the giraffe from the trees. However, someone, who is too distracted by the scenery, may find it tougher than usual to find the animal.

