Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Girl's Missing Sock in This Picture?

Optical illusions are not just fun but interesting as well. These illusions can help you exercise your brain and eyes. A normal human brain can look at things or images with a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion can blow your mind and deeply fascinate you with the shape-shifting image of an object, drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous optical illusions like physical, physiological and cognitive illusions. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where the girl’s sock has been lost inside the mess of her room in the image.

The image shared challenges to spot the hidden sock of the girl. In the picture, the girl is standing in a messy room in front of the mirror. While all her stuff including her clothes, toys, accessories and stationery among others are scattered here and there in the room. The girl looks worried as she is looking at her right leg which doesn’t have a sock. Can your eagle eyes find the missing sock in the mess? The illustration has left many scratching their heads as they try to spot the sock in the image.

Here take a look at the picture:

You can find the missing sock if you look closely at the image. It may appear tricky to find the sock in the picture as it has many objects that can easily distract us. Some of you might have found the missing sock but some of you might be struggling to find it. Stop worrying we are here to help you out with the solution.

Look at the left sock that the girl is wearing, try to locate a similar pattern in the picture and focus on the colours and the stripes on the right side of the photo, you may spot it. If you are still having trouble locating it, the sock is located in a small black circle near the study table.

