Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Hidden Butterfly Among The Parrots?

When it comes to optical illusions, the internet has an insatiable hunger for them. Every day new optical illusion surfaces and attracts us, challenging you to find the solution. These mind-bending illusions are addictive and are one of the best ways to spend your free time. It not only relaxes your mind but improves your focus. Recently, an illustration is making rounds on the internet that challenges you to spot the hidden butterfly among these parrots.

The love for optical illusion is not going to die anytime soon. Just pause for a moment and look at the picture carefully. In the optical illusion, you can see a beautiful illustration of parrots in different colours sitting on branches. The artist has smartly hidden the butterfly, which cannot be spotted easily in the frame.

Here take a look at the Optical illusion:

The picture has left everyone scratching their heads as this one is said to be a difficult one. Usually what appears as the image isn’t what it seems. Before we share the answer, here is a hint for you to spot the butterfly.

The hidden butterfly can be found on the left side of the image. Now carefully look at the image, you may find a small butterfly. Many of you may have spotted the butterfly but if you haven’t, then let’s help you out. If you look carefully on the left side of the image near the orange parrot, you can spot the pink butterfly. If you are still struggling then below the picture shows the exact location of the butterfly marked in a white circle.

Amazing right? You can try this optical illusion with your friends and enjoy other optical illusions.

