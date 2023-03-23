Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Hidden Octopus In Underwater Fish Colony?

People spend hours and hours on social media in search of new content. Then there comes a point where people usually reach their saturation when it comes to content and seek new things. This has led to people finding newer ways to spend their time on the internet. Amid all of this, emerged a new past time, which is, optical illusions. These puzzles not only help our brain exercise but also help us to improve our mental prowess. With that, they also provide us with entertainment.

Therefore, we created an optical illusion for you which is not only brain-tickling but also visually pleasing. All you have to do is find a hidden octopus in the colony of fish. Here is the illusion:

The image shows the underwater world with a large number of fish. All we have to do is find the hidden octopus.

Here is the solution:

The octopus can be made evident with the visible eye. For those, who did not understand, we got you covered. Below is an image with the answer encircled. It can be a bit confusing to locate because of the vibrant colours. Have a look:

Were you able to get answer to this optical illusion?

