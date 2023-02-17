When we are bored from watching videos and movies on the internet, we often surf the internet but can’t find something interesting to pass our time. Optical illusions might help a bit there. Images with multiple elements, where one object or a living being is hidden in plain sight but is difficult to trace, are known as optical illusions.

Such images are an easy and intelligent way to entertain yourself, while also helping exercise your brain cells. These are also great for improving observational skills. In this optical illusion, you have the challenge to help this man search for his missing dog, who is hidden in the living room.

But to make it more challenging let’s add a timer of 10 seconds. This illusion will leave you perplexed and it is said that only one per cent of individuals have been able to solve the puzzle. The photo shows an illustration of a living room which is beautifully decorated with several different items. The room has a sofa set, a fireplace, a bookshelf, a centre table and a printed carpet. The artist has smartly added a lot of details in the photo to deceive one’s vision to find the dog.

Take a look at the image:

The man can be seen standing with his dog’s collar so they can go on a walk. Some of you may have found the dog while some of them are still trying to spot the dog. So, no worries, we are here to assist you.

Zoom the image and pay attention to the area just on the carpet in the middle left. The dog is hiding on the same colour carpet while his owner is searching for him. The illustrator smartly made similar patterns on the carpet to perplex one’s vision, making it harder to spot the dog.

If you solved the puzzle, great! If you still struggle to locate the dog, here it is marked in a red circle.

