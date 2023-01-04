Optical Illusion: Can You Help This Woman Find Her Lover Hidden Here?

It looks like the craze for optical illusions is not dying anytime soon. They make for good brain exercises, which help improve concentration levels and observational skills. As these optical illusions are trending, more and more people are solving them in their leisure time. They can be solved at any age. Optical illusions can be of any kind, be it a picture puzzle, painting, or an old illustration.

One such optical illusion has recently surfaced on the internet, which challenges viewers to find the lover of a woman sitting in a garden. The illustrated frame depicts the woman sitting under a tree while reading a book. It also features a hand fan lying on the ground.

We get deceived easily by looking at an optical illusion. Since they are a bit tricky to solve, people love to explore more optical illusions. In this image, the woman is looking for her lover. Can you help her find him? Just look at the illustration carefully to spot her lover. However, the catch here is that you must find him within 10 seconds.

Most people will find it difficult to locate the hidden element. So, if you didn’t manage to solve this optical illusion, then read on to find out the solution. All you need to do is rotate the image upside down. Now, you can spot the face of her lover. If you are still facing trouble finding the lover, look at the highlighted area in the solution below to find out the exact spot.

Did you manage to find the lover in this optical illusion without its solution?

