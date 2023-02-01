Optical illusions are perplexing visual tricks that put your perception to the test and help you become more observant. They are some of the basic techniques for evaluating one’s intelligence and cognitive abilities. The three primary optical illusions are cognitive, physiological and literal. At first, you might take some time to get a hang of an optical illusion puzzle, scratching your head and looking keenly at the pictures, trying to solve the mystery. However, over time you get hooked on it.

Some optical illusions disclose a hidden personality trait in you, depending on what you observe initially, while others make you more attentive and focused. This optical illusion challenges you to find a dog hidden amid polar bears.

As one can see, the optical illusion shows a group of polar bears crammed into one place. Although all the polar bears have a striking resemblance, some are seen smiling, while a few others have ears on them. Now, all you have to do is be patient enough and spot the dog in the photo, lurking in plain sight within 9 seconds. One strategy you can follow is by looking from top to bottom and left to right, to visually eliminate any irrelevant object.

If you have looked closely enough and still are unable to find the dog, then here’s the answer for you. Look to the far left of the picture in the middle portion. There is an outline of an adorable dog, sticking out its tongue, which looks quite similar to the other polar bears, and is slightly different from the rest.

If you successfully found the dog within 9 seconds, you are a great observer and have good concentration skills. Optical illusions also help in enhancing your focus, hence it is essential to practice solving these tricky puzzles a few times a day. For those who were unable to spot the dog, there is nothing to be disheartened about. With proper concentration and attention, you will also be able to solve these visual games in a short span of time.

