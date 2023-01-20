Optical Illusion: Can You Spot a Dog in This Picture?

Optical illusions are images or objects that deceive your brain and put your perception to test. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological and literal visual illusions. Optical illusions help one with the development of cognitive and observational skills. Regular practice can quickly turn a person into a master of optical illusion puzzles. After a long time, we have another intriguing and slightly challenging optical illusion. An optical illusion has surfaced on the internet which aims to find the dog in the picture.

The now-viral picture is of the autumn season when the trees shed leaves that are scattered in the park. Among the dead leaves can you spot a dog? Many had a hard time spotting it but if you concentrate, you may find the hidden dog in the photo.

Animals are known to be having camouflage skin and can hide in nature well. This illusion has left many scratching their heads to find the hidden dog.

Take a look at the picture here:

These optical illusions tell us about our personality and sometimes take tests of our IQ level and observational skills. Some of you may have found the dog in the park while some of you may have difficulty spotting it. You just have to observe the photo for a long time and you may spot the dog. Let us help you out with the solution to this illusion.

Look closely in the centre of the picture below the tree trunk and you notice the dog. Zoom in on the picture you may notice a golden retriever sitting on the ground. The dog and leaves in the snap have merged which makes one notice the dog at the first go. If you still are having trouble here is the solution, the dog is marked with a yellow circle to tell you the exact spot of the animal.

