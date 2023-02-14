Are you surfing the internet out of boredom, but can’t find something good to pass your time? Optical illusions might just quench your thirst. Images with multiple elements, where one object or living being is hidden in plain sight, are called optical illusion. Such images are an easy and intelligent way to entertain yourself, while also helping exercise your brain cells. An optical illusion, showing a lab where a bunch of doctors work, with a stethoscope hidden somewhere has been going viral on the internet.

The image shows a bunch of doctors or scientists working in a lab. The lab contains multiple elements such as boxes, a microscope, chemicals, medicines, charts, machines, lights, and a weighing machine. But the viewers’ challenge is to find a stethoscope hidden somewhere in the image. All the other elements serve as a distraction for viewers. This leads to people taking longer than required to solve the puzzle.

If one stays focused and scans the image well — not getting distracted by the useless elements in them — then they can easily find the stethoscope. But if you get distracted, you may not ever be able to figure out where the hidden element is located, as you would keep restarting the process.

Here is the solution:

If you were able to find the stethoscope quickly, you may consider yourself to have a keen eye and an outstanding level of IQ. But if you failed, you could practise with similar images available online, so that you can improve your skills.

The stethoscope is located right beside the doctor/scientist with the blue cap and under the blue X-ray results. Finding the object is not a tough task as it is visible in the image. But one needs to make sure that the other elements in the image do not stop or hinder the process of finding the stethoscope.

The only way to find the stethoscope is by scanning the image from left to right and top to bottom. This method will prevent you from missing even the smallest of details and help you find the hidden element. Otherwise, you may overlook the stethoscope and continue your search and fail eventually.

