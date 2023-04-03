Optical Illusion: Can You Spot Four Faces Hidden In This Image In 10 Seconds?

The internet is full of videos that offer entertainment all the time. In such a scenario, the only way to keep your brain exercising is to find optical illusions online. The aim is to entertain yourself in an intelligent manner and reveal several things about yourself such as your personality traits, IQ and observation skills. One such entertaining yet difficult optical illusion has surfaced on the internet and it shows a man with a gun with four faces hidden in the picture. The time limit given to solve the puzzle is 10 seconds.

The image shows the man standing with a rifle in his hand while taking support on a boulder. It also has some bushes and trees around towards the bottom side of the image and the aim of the viewers is to find four hidden faces other than the man’s clearly visible one within 10 seconds.

If one looks at the image with the eye of an audience of art, one would never be able to find the faces. To do so, one will have to map every inch of the image and ensure they do not miss any face-like elements.

Here is the solution:

The first image is behind the man’s head right below his hat. The second face is a huge one made on the boulder next to the man. The third face can be found on the boulder right below the first face. The fourth and final face can be found right beside the man’s left leg towards the bottom of the image.

If you were able to find all four faces within ten seconds or even longer, you may consider yourself to be a person with sharp eyes and a high IQ. But if you weren’t able to figure out how to solve the puzzle, you can practice with similar optical illusions present online.

These optical illusions will not only help you speed up the process of finding the solution but also improve the precision with which you find it.

