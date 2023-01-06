Optical Illusion: Can You Spot Hidden Football in This Picture of Pandas?

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observational skills. These are the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. There are three types of optical illusions – cognitive, physiological and literal visual. Some of them will even leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes as you try to solve them. But the beauty of these illusions is that they are not just one’s great pastime but also compel one to solve with utter dedication.

Some of the optical illusions reveal a hidden personality trait based on what a viewer sees first, while others challenge you to find hidden elements in a limited time frame to put your observational and concentration skills to the test. The challenge in this pictorial depiction is to find the football in a group of pandas.

Take a look at the optical illusion:

Another obstacle which makes this illusion a little difficult is that both football and pandas’ skin colour are the same black and white. The same colours camouflage the football skillfully among the pandas. In the now-viral picture, every panda is a different kind and the artist smartly tried to distract you and hid the football. Look closely to find the hidden football.

For those who have found the answer — great going, but for those who are struggling to find the football, let us help you out but first a hint. Observe the bottom of the image you may spot the football easily. If you have still not found it, here is the solution.

As the hint suggests at the bottom of the picture, you can spot the football on the second line on the right side at the bottom of the image. The ball can be seen resting above the head of the third panda on the second last line.

You can enjoy the illusion with your friends and family and test their observational skills as well.

