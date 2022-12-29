Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Animal In These Zig-Zag Blue Lines in 12 Seconds?

Who doesn’t like solving a challenging optical illusion once in a while? Keeping in mind the sheer intelligence that goes into the design of these illusions, people wish to solve them and showcase their brilliance. Recently, an optical illusion has surfaced on the BRIGHT SIDE Youtube channel, where users have to identify an animal placed in it. Keep in mind that it is one of the toughest optical illusions ever, where the only thing you can see zig-zag blue-coloured lines. Social media users have been assigned the task of locating an animal in these lines, within 12 seconds. Many have tried their luck but failed to crack this illusion despite their best attempts. Let’s see whether you can find a solution to this or not.

So, how’s the hunt going? Did you manage to reveal the animal amid these zig-zag coloured lines? Some of you might have, but others would not be able to make it without some hints. So, let’s start with the most important hint: it is an aquatic animal. Zig-Zag blue coloured lines and an aquatic animal living in it, are some hints which can surely provide users with the answer. But if still people are not able to get solutions, then it’s time to reveal the answer. The answer is a fish!

A similar optical illusion was shared a few days back, in which social media users were given the task of spotting an animal in a living room. A quick time limit of 5 seconds was set for solving this illusion. In the image, we can see a Christmas tree, a yellow chair, a centre table and a mirror. A hint for social media users is that it’s a dog. Those who will minutely look at the picture will instantly find the animal, which is sitting behind the left handle of the chair. The head of the dog is visible.

