The internet is a vast and endless source of content that can captivate our attention, with its plethora of viral videos, images, Twitter conversations, and discussions. Among the many ways users engage with the internet, puzzles have become a popular pastime. Gone are the days of searching newspapers for puzzles and quizzes as now they are readily available online. The internet offers an abundance of quizzes, riddles, and brain teasers that can challenge and entertain users. In fact, we have a new optical illusion that you can test your mental prowess with, in just 5 seconds!

Take a look at the two images of a Desi woman placed side by side below, and see if you can spot the differences between them. Don’t worry, there are only a few differences and they’re quite easy to spot. This fun activity is a great way to test your observation skills and have some enjoyable downtime.

Did you spot the differences? How long did it take you - was it just five seconds or more/less? Check below to see if your observations were correct!

Here are the differences between the two images:

The color of the woman’s saree - the left image shows the woman in a blue saree with a thin golden border, while the right image has her wearing a green saree with a broad pink border.

The presence of a ring - the woman is wearing a ring in the left image, while in the right image, she is not.

So, did you get the differences right? Regardless of the outcome, it’s always beneficial to engage in activities that challenge your mind and sharpen your cognitive abilities. If you enjoyed this quiz, we have many more like it that you can explore by clicking here. You can also share this quiz with your friends and family to test their observation skills during their free time on social media.

