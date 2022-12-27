Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Animal In This Picture Within 5 Seconds?

The internet has an insatiable hunger for optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. Some of them will even leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes as you try to solve them. There are three types of optical illusions – cognitive, physiological and literal visual illusions. The beauty of these optical illusions is that it attracts one’s attention and compels you to find the solution.

Keeping the holiday season in mind, here is a challenge for you to spot the hidden animal in this optical illusion image of a living room within 5 seconds. In the photo, you can spot a decorated Christmas tree on the left, with a yellow chair placed right next to it. It also comprises a centre table, along with a beautiful mirror on the adjacent wall. The décor of the room is completed with a rack, small accessories and a plant. As per the challenge, can you spot the hidden animal in this picture?

Before answering the optical illusion, let’s give you a hint. It’s a domestic dog. In this photo, the dog can be seen hiding somewhere in the room. And individuals with good observational skills will be able to spot the pooch within seconds.

The key to solving this one is looking closely at the image. For those who couldn’t spot the hidden dog, here is the solution. Look closely at the yellow chair on the left handle of the chair. You will see the head of the dog, who is sitting extremely close to the chair on the rug.

Take a look at the solution below:

Those who managed to find the dog before reading the answer have strong observational skills. You can improve your observational skills by solving such optical illusions regularly.

