Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Deer Amid The Rocky Cliff In 20 Seconds?

Optical illusions and brain teasers have become very popular on social media. There are so many challenges for the users to complete within a given period. These optical illusions keep the users hooked and allow them to use their quick thinking. Nothing feels more satisfying for the users than to figure out how the mind-boggers work. One such optical illusion was posted on TikTok, where the users are challenged to spot a deer in a tricky image, that too within 20 seconds. There is a deer that is somewhere hidden amid the rocky mountains. It is difficult for the users to spot the animal, as it has perfectly camouflaged itself in the surrounding. If the users can find the deer in 20 seconds, they can boast about this on the internet.

Many users took the challenge and shared their views on social media. One of them said that it took him more than a minute to spot the deer. Another user wrote that after you discover the deer, it is hard to unsee it. One user even said that all those who belonged to the countryside could easily find it. He mentioned that they have a special eye for certain things. One user even shared a hint in the comment section and advised the users to focus their attention on the top of the image.

These optical illusions trick our minds in a way where our visual system understands reality to be something else when it isn’t. Optical illusions come in different forms, from horses and tigers to moving shapes and floating ships. They are a fascinating way how our brain perceives images-based elements like colour, light, and surroundings. There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological and cognitive optical illusions.

