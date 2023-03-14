Optical illusions are one of the entertaining and intelligent pastimes online. Not only do they help in understanding one’s personality better but images with hidden elements pose puzzles that help viewers improve their IQ and observation skills. One such optical illusion has been making rounds on the internet and it shows several shelves with jars of spices and crockery on them. The aim of the viewers is to find a knife hidden in the image within 12 seconds.

There’s usually a time limit to measure how quickly you can accomplish the task. Twelve seconds isn’t a lot of time to find the knife and one can easily go haywire while analysing the image. However, the only correct way to find the knife is to go one shelf at a time. Since the shelves are clearly visible distinctively, one can choose to either go row-wise or column-wise. But make sure you do not miss any of the shelves during the search.

Each shelf has a large jar, a few even have two or more jars and some other crockery beside them. If you were able to find the knife within the time limit or even if you took longer and eventually found it, you may consider yourself to be one with a sharp mind. If you took longer than 12 seconds, a little practice could help you speed up.

Here is the solution:

The knife can be found resting vertically downwards from the handle on the rightmost shelf in the second column. If you weren’t able to find the knife, some tips and tricks for scanning an image thoroughly can help you improve easily at the game.

Several such optical illusions are available online for people to enjoy and practice. Some contain a hidden element while others may have multiple hidden elements. You should, whenever you get a chance, try to solve the amazing optical illusion challenges available in abundance online.

