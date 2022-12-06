Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Ostrich in This Herd of Llama?

Optical illusions and brain teasers have been extremely popular in social media. Nothing feels more satisfying than being able to figure out how the mind boggers work. These illusions put our IQ to the test which determines our intellectual abilities and a wide range of cognitive skills, such as puzzle logic, reasoning and problem-solving.

The optical illusion can be physical, physiological and cognitive illusions. They are not just mind-boggling but entertaining as well and the internet has an insatiable appetite for them.

One such illusion is making a round on the internet challenge to find the ostrich among a herd of Llamas. In the pictorial depiction, there is a herd of Llamas scattered in the huge field of reeds. Some of them are also far away. Behind them, a beautiful serene view of the mountains can be seen. But can you spot the ostrich among them?

Just look carefully at the image, and you might spot the hidden ostrich. In case you are stuck we are here to help you to find it out.

Most people are confused by this puzzle after seeing the photo. However, many could spot the largest bird within seconds. In contrast, others could not get their guesses and answers right.

If you look closely at the image on the left side of the image you might notice behind the Llama ostrich is standing looking diagonally. The ostrich’s long neck and wings can be seen in the picture. If you are still having trouble here we are to assist you. The ostrich in the photo has been marked in a red circle to locate its exact location.

Since Optical illusions are tricky, people love to explore more of them. These always bring curiosity among people. These also tell you a lot about your observational skills as well as your personality traits. You can try your hand at more such illusions to enhance your skills.

