Optical illusions are a great way to pass our time on the internet. They not only help to improve our observational skills but also increase our concentration levels. There are various types of illusions — cognitive, physical or psychological. These illusions also sometimes tell us about one’s personality traits apart from testing their IQ level. Although optical illusions might seem difficult, once you practice a lot, you will find them quite easy to solve.

Now there is another illusion that has left people scratching their heads which challenges them to find a tennis ball in the ground. Sounds easy, right? But here is the twist that will deceive your eyes. The ground has green grass and the colour of the tennis ball is also the same. To make it more interesting, let’s add a timer of 4 seconds to the challenge.

A typical human brain is capable of viewing objects or images from various angles and perceptions. Optical illusions are images containing a veiled object or shape combined with other elements. They usually come with peculiar colours, patterns or designs, throwing a riddle-solver off guard, and making them confused even when the answer is right in front of the eyes.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can spot the hidden tennis ball immediately while some may take a while to find the answer. If you still haven’t figured it out, here we are to help you with the answer.

The creator of this optical illusion has smartly placed the tennis ball so that it won’t be camouflaged with the colour of the grass and bends the mind of the reader while trying to locate it. If you look closely you might spot the hidden tennis ball in the ground. Let’s help you with the solution.

The tennis ball can be seen on the left side of the image and is the same colour as the grass. You can spot a round shape over the patch of grass. If not, here is the image marked to let you know the exact location of the hidden tennis ball.

Were you able to spot the hidden tennis ball? If not then don’t dishearten yourself as practising such optical illusions will make you a pro in no time.

