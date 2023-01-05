Optical Illusion: Can You Spot Three Animals With Empty Glasses At This Party?

Optical illusions often leave people scratching their heads. One such optical illusion has recently surfaced on the internet. In the now-viral image, one can see animals partying together with glasses full of beverages in their hands. However, in this optical illusion, three animals are holding empty glasses. Can you spot those animals?

Optical illusions make for a great pastime, and they are one of the best ways to sharpen your brain. While some of them reveal a hidden personality trait based on what a viewer sees first, others challenge you to find hidden elements in a limited time frame to put your observational skills to the test. And this one is about finding the animals with empty glasses at a party.

The image has been created by Hungarian graphic artist Gergely Dudas. He also goes by the name Dudolf on social media. In the picture, you can see the animals gathered together with many donning party hats while each one of them has a glass of yellow beverage in their hands.

The caption of the post read, “HAPPY NEW YEAR! Can you find three empty glasses?”

Take a look at the optical illusion below:

Many Instagram users successfully spotted the animals with empty glasses and here is what they wrote in the comments section. One user wrote, “Found them. One in hand of piggy, one in penguin and one in koala’s. And Happy New Year.” Another pointed out, “I found 2 quickly but, had to hunt a bit for the 3rd. Happy New Year!”

A third user added, “Found them. Thank you so much for all your beautiful drawings. I just love them, love the search.”

Here is the answer for those who couldn’t find the solution. If you look at the bottom left side of the photo, then you might see a white polar bear with an empty glass. If you look diagonally to the right, you will see a penguin with another empty glass. Lastly, the third one is in the top right corner of the image, a brown owl holding an empty glass.

Here is the solution:

Were you able to spot the three animals without the solution?

