Optical Illusion: Can You Spot Three Lions In This Image? You Have 10 Seconds

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 12:07 IST

The time limit to find the three carnivores is just 10 seconds.

If you were able to find the hidden lions within 10 seconds, you are one of the brightest minds.

The internet is full of optical illusions and people love to solve them. Not only are they a great pastime, but the optical illusion is an easy way to test how intelligent and observant you are. Some of these optical illusions even reveal personality traits that may have been hidden from you for a long time. Now, an optical illusion where three lions are hidden in a forest has surfaced on the internet and only people with sharp eyes and high IQs can find them.

The image is of a huge forest with lots of trees, green grass, and dead leaves on the ground. The lush greenery along with the hints of the sky are all present just to distract the audience from being able to find the three lions.

The time limit to find the three carnivores is just 10 seconds. One may think that finding such a large animal in this image is easy as they are large. However, the lions are placed in such a way that they are too small for the viewers to be able to spot them at first glance.

If you were able to find the hidden lions within 10 seconds, you are one of the brightest minds on the planet. But if you failed, fret not, as a little bit of practice can help you improve easily.

Here is the solution:

One lion is to the extreme left and the other on the extreme right. The third lion is right in the middle beside the tree trunk.

Were you able to find the lions in 10 seconds or did you take longer than expected?

