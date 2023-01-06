Optical Illusion: Find the Bear Hidden in This Brain Teaser Puzzle in Under a Minute

Optical illusions are a fun way to exercise your brain muscles. There are several of these brain teasers out there. Some claim to measure your IQ, while others are meant to reveal aspects of your personality. This optical illusion is as hard as it is interesting and the best part is that it is Christmas themed. Get ready to find a bear hidden somewhere between the reindeer. Shared on Facebook by Hungarian graphic artist Gergely Dudás, this one is not as easy as it seems. What makes it harder than ever is that both the reindeer and bear are brown.

Finding hidden objects or animal puzzles is always popular among social media users. Many remarked that they love these optical illusions. While some were able to spot him after several minutes, others were not so lucky. Nonetheless, everyone loved the adorable reindeer. A Facebook user wrote, “I love the reindeer peering over the snowman!”

“Found it and this time took me about 7 minutes, not my normal time, Love these. Keeps me on my toes. Keep up the good work, happy that I found you,” another comment read.

Another user commented, “Sadly, I didn’t find it… but there is always next time!”

In case you are one of those who are still trying to spot the bear, it would not hurt to have a little help. The clue is to look a little to the left from the center. Artist Gergely Dudás has also shared the solution right underneath the puzzle.

Recently, fans of optical illusion were left scratching their heads. Once again, this was not an easy one. People were asked to find a fish in an art featuring a couple of pets. The art in question had a cat in a messy room. There is even a dog in the background. To add to the challenge, the time limit to find the fish is just 15 seconds.

People could see a toppled dustbin, broken vase, cardboard box, notebook, pages, paw prints, and even spilled water from the vase. Bear in mind, these were all distractions that attempters had to get past. Because the fish in question was not an actual animal like the cat or dog. It was a design on the broken vase.

