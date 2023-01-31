Optical illusions serve viewers with some of the most interesting puzzles found online. They are a door to revelations such as hidden personality traits, IQ levels and observation skills. These revelations make optical illusions a versatile and intelligent pastime. People love solving them and competing with their friends to see who can find the hidden element faster.

One such optical illusion showing multiple reindeer is making rounds on the internet and the viewer’s challenge is to find a bird hidden somewhere in the picture within 9 seconds. The optical illusion is designed by Focus Clinics and presented to people for Christmas celebrations. This is the reason it has a winter setup and reindeer. Several reindeer can be seen wearing Santa caps and pom-poms to depict the festive season. The challenge, however, is to find a bird hidden in this crowded reindeer image.

The image has the bird hidden somewhere and the clue to find it is in the horns of the reindeer. To find the bird, the viewer has to forget about everything else and look for the face with no horns. Once you do that, you can easily find the bird within the given time limit. If you aren’t able to, a little practice with similar optical illusions can get you there easily. Here is the solution meanwhile:

(Embed image)

The bird can be found to the left of the image and in the third row from the bottom. Notice that the bird does have a pom-pom on the nose but no horns. This is the bird’s differentiating factor. If one looks at the image in an orderly fashion and finds this face with no horns, one can easily complete the challenge successfully.

Interested people can find such optical illusions on the internet in abundance and practice regularly to hone their IQ and observation skills.

