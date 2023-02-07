Optical illusion images trick our brains and challenge our ability to perceive things differently. Cognitive, physiological and literal visual illusions are very common these days and one such illusion in the form of a challenge is going viral on the internet.

In the image given below, the correct spelling of the month of February has to be found for which only 8 seconds have been given to the viewer. It is to be noted that these puzzles or optical illusions are not just a way to pass the time. These are designed to stimulate the brain and also understand which part of our brain is more active. In this puzzle, the word “February" is spelt in black on a yellow background. All of the spellings are wrong except one.

Have a look at the viral image here:

Some of you may have already found the correct spelling but for those who have not found it, the correctly spelt word is in the second column.

In another optical illusion test that had earlier gone viral, a bear was hiding in plain sight and the viewer had to find the bear among many deers in 6 seconds to complete the challenge. This test was aimed at checking a person’s observation skills and improving their attention span.

It must be noted here that these illusions can fool us into imagining things that are not really there and can trick our eyes into seeing things that actually don’t exist. In ancient times, people considered these optical illusions to be witchcraft, demons or evil spirits. Later, scientists found out that our brains played tricks on us and it all happens because of multiple perceptions.

Optical illusion images are created using simple shapes like triangles, squares, circles, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then placed in different ways to create an illusion. The goal here is to see what is really not there or is hiding in plain sight. Have you participated in a tough challenge like this earlier? Comment below

