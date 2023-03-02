Optical illusions have fast emerged as a favourite pastime on the Internet. Instead of looking at content that makes no sense, one can opt for intelligent pastimes like an optical illusion. It will not only help improve your IQ in a fun and entertaining way but also help you discover yourself better and work on yourself by informing you more about your personality.

Most optical illusions out there are a great measure to test your IQ and one such image, showing a bunch of people dressed up in royal attire enjoying a party with a ghost hidden among them, has been going viral online. The challenge for the viewer is to find the ghost within a time limit of ten seconds.

The image consists of various people dressed up in colourful gowns and suits. Everyone looks royal in their attire and none of them looks out of place. However, the similar attire is to ensure that none of the characters in the image throw away a viewer and reveal who the ghost is. The only way to find the ghost is to scan every character from top to bottom and see if there is anything wrong or different with them. First, scan them from top to bottom then move them to the next person in an orderly fashion.

If you can find the ghost within ten seconds, you are one of the brightest people on the planet and have an eye for detail. However, if you failed, here is the solution for you:

The woman wearing the blue and white gown, second from the left in the image (from the viewer’s perspective) is the ghost. To confirm it, look at the legs of the woman. She has translucent feet and that is what acts as proof.

Several such optical illusions are available online to improve your IQ and observation skills. To sharpen your puzzle-solving skills, you need to go on the internet and search for such difficult optical illusions and solve them. Once you can find the solution within the given time limit, you can consider yourself to be a genius too.

