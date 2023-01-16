Optical Illusion: Find The Kitten Hidden In The Massive Tree Trunk Within 7 Seconds

Cats are sly and feisty animals. The cuddly little creatures are known to find great hiding spots because they love their privacy. An optical illusion is going viral on the internet, and it shows a cat hiding in the middle of a tree trunk. Optical illusions not only serve as a great pastime but also a way to enhance your IQ and observation skills. The aim of the viewer in the current optical illusion is to find the hidden kitten within 7 seconds.

The given time limit may seem very less to find the hidden cat, but it is enough to spot the animal if you focus and look for it strategically. Since the cat and the tree trunk’s colours are very similar, it becomes quite difficult to spot the little feline in the image. The image not only has the tree trunk but also a lot of greenery in the background to serve as a distraction for the viewers.

The kitten hidden in the trunk can easily be found if you are not distracted by the useless components of the image. If you can find the hidden cat within the given time limit, you are intelligent and someone who has sharp observation skills. But if you fail to find the cat, no matter the time limit then you require some practice to get there.

Here’s the solution:

The cat can be found on the left side, not too far above the centre. If one looks in an orderly fashion, it is not difficult to find the kitten within 7 seconds.

Were you able to find the cat? If not, there are plenty of images that serve as similar optical illusions. Practising with them can help you become sharp and have a keen eye.

