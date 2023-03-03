When it comes to entertainment and whiling away time, the internet is the place to be. This is because massy content online is usually about people dancing to trendy music or bad attempts at humour. However, if one finds it hard enough, it isn’t difficult to find an intelligent pastime. One such entertaining and IQ-enhancing game is that of optical illusions. Images with hidden elements and a challenge for the viewers to find them within a short time limit are what optical illusions are. One such challenge is to find the thief in this image of an office.

Bright Side has shared an optical illusion online that shows three employees and an office room being investigated by a police officer for theft. The three employees include two females and a male with the two women in formal attire and the man in a semi-formal one. While the women are wearing heels, the man has chosen a pair of shoes to be his footwear for the day.

The image of the office shows us the footprints of the thief along with a board, a computer desk with a PC on it, a chair, a lamp and a couple of plants. But as the police investigate the crime scene, the challenge for the viewers is to find the thief within 7 seconds and no additional information is given.

The thief among the three employees is the man with the shoes and the footprints serve as proof of the same. The footprints are clearly of a person who is wearing shoes and not heels and the only employee to be wearing shoes in the whole image is the man in a green sweater.

If you were able to find the thief within 7 seconds, you have an outstanding eye for details and amazing detective skills. But if you couldn’t do it, a little bit of practice could get you there in no time.

Optical illusions are a versatile tool to know oneself better as they reveal a lot about a person including their IQ and hidden personality traits.

