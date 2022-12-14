Optical Illusion: Guess The Number of Elephants Drinking Water Here; No, 5 Is Wrong

The internet is the home to numerous optical illusions and they also challenge our observational skills. There are various types of optical illusions. Some may disclose hidden personality traits within you and others might take a test on your IQ level.

A lot of people love solving optical illusions to enhance their observational skills. And one such optical illusion has been making rounds on the internet that shows a herd of elephants drinking water from a river bank but can you count the number of elephants standing by the river bank?

This mind-bending optical illusion has been deceiving the observer. The illusion shows three big elephants drinking water from the flowing river. You can also see a baby elephant beside them. You might have guessed the answer as four but there’s a catch.

This mind-boggling optical illusion has left many scratching their heads and most people trying to solve this one have guessed the number wrong. Before we get to the actual answer let us give you a hint, you might find the fifth elephant in the picture.

If you keenly observe, you might also spot the fifth one. Look at the bottom of the photo and you might see the head of a baby elephant between the legs of two big elephants. But there is more to this. The correct answer to the optical illusion is seven.

The intriguing optical illusion is taken from a video. The 70-second video has been shared on Twitter and starts with four elephants drinking water. And we have earlier spotted the fifth one. After a few frames, the elephants begin to move towards land. Then you might notice another baby elephant coming out of the group from behind till it takes a little time for the seventh adorable elephant to see as it walks between the two mammals.

Many such optical illusions can be found on social media. You can try your hand at such optical illusions to enhance your observation skills.

