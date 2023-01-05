Optical Illusion: Help This Mother Find Missing Bunny in Picture

Did you know the word illusion has been derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick? Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it. There are studies that these mind-bending optical illusions are not just good for observational skills but also great stress busters. Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Now, a new optical illusion has surfaced on the internet where you have the hidden bunny.

Optical illusions can be of various types; they may be physical, pictorial depictions or illustrations. The cartoon pictorial depiction is of a child’s bedroom where the mother is sitting on the bed looking worried while her son is crying. The artist smartly made the room messy to distract you easily.

The challenge for you is to help the mother to find the missing bunny in the room to make the boy stop crying. Many of you might have considered the drawing of the bunny the crying boy is holding as the answer but again don’t get deceived by the drawing.

That is actually the hint for you. The artist hinted that the bunny hiding in the room is blue in colour as the drawing shows.

Don’t be sad if you thought that the drawing was the answer. Let’s closely now look at the picture of a blue bunny in the room. If you have found, great you do have amazing observation skills; if not, let us help you out.

You might see a panda lying on the ground on the right-hand side there is a red box. Observe it carefully you may notice the sneaky blue bunny peeking from the box. Amazing, right? If you still haven’t found it, then here is the exact answer.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here