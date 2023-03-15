Optical illusions are one of the best pastimes for people glued to their phones. They not only help keep the users engaged but also reveal a lot about their personality, IQ and observational skills. One such optical illusion, showing a woman and a fountain behind her, has surfaced online. The challenge for the viewers is to find the total number of faces featured in the painting correctly.

While no specific time limit is mentioned for people to solve this puzzle, having a higher speed than others will only prove how good you are. The image features a woman in blue and green clothes with an orange hat, scarf and belt. There are other colours in the painting too such as the blue water flowing in the fountain behind her, the grey colour of the cement, the different hues of green in the plants and more.

All these colours and unnecessary details only serve as a distraction for the viewers and can take you away from your goal of finding the correct number of faces. If you can find the faces within a few seconds, you have outstanding observational skills and IQ but in case you failed to find them, here is the solution:

There are a total of three faces in the image, excluding the woman’s face (as it is not a part of the challenge). The first one is upside down towards the top right, the second one is also upside down but facing left (towards the left of the image) and the third and final face is a big one facing horizontally downwards right above the yellow casket in the fountain.

The three images are pretty easy to find if you can stay focused and not get distracted by the beauty and colours of the painting. Several such optical illusions are available online for people to solve and improve their IQ and observation skills.

