If you ever want to test your observational skills, practise optical illusions. It will not only open the windows of your brain but also heighten your power of problem-solving. Optical illusions are found aplenty on several social media websites. Some newspapers even publish these interesting riddles for readers to assess. By figuring out these optical illusions, you can improve your ability to concentrate. Although initially, optical illusions might seem too easy for you, once you get engrossed in them, you will find them quite challenging.

Now, here’s another intriguing optical illusion that will leave you scratching your head to come up with the correct answer. The riddle was shared by wildlife photographer Art Wolfe. This particular optical illusion falls under the category of a challenging series, titled Vanishing Act: Camouflage in Nature, created by Art Wolfe himself. This is a real-life optical illusion that will both amuse and trick your eyes at the same time.

In this wildlife-inspired optical illusion, you can see a rocky terrain. Several rocks, of various shapes and sizes, are clasped together, leaving almost no space in between them. In between the faint spaces, little green plants are also captured sprouting from several locations. The real challenge is finding an American Pika in this confusing image.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here