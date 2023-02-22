Optical illusions are tricky challenges that are exciting to solve. While some of the images might ask you to spot an error, others will put your personality to the test with multiple tasks. Today, there is an optical illusion that you are required to crack in 10 seconds.

In the image going viral, some criss-cross patterns have been made and filled with different colours. Your eyes may roll around in the beautiful colours present in the picture but the challenge here is to find an animal sitting behind it. Your IQ is good if you solve it within the stipulated period but if you get stuck in it, then you should sharpen your eyes and mind by solving similar puzzles. Have a look at the image here:

There must be many people, who at first would have caught the shadow of the animal, and they must have recognised which animal it was. If it is still troubling you, the animal is on the left side of the picture. It is a bear in the highlighted area of the picture as presented below:

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to check one’s ability to observe and think critically. Although it is an excellent way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods like Mensa IQ Challenge can help you to check IQ levels correctly. The key to solving an optical illusion challenge is to observe the image very carefully.

Such images leave us feeling confused and wanting to understand how the trick works. This happens because when we look at an image, our brain tries to process it in the simplest way possible. However, the result may sometimes confuse you even more.

