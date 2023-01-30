If you are looking for new and intelligent ways of spending time on the internet, optical illusions might just be your thing. Images with hidden elements are known as optical illusions. Not only do they reveal unknown personality traits but are also a great way to measure your intelligence and observation skills. One such optical illusion, where the challenge for the viewers is to find a donut in a room, has surfaced on the internet.

The room has a beachside view with seawater, sand, coconut leaves and a beach umbrella visible. Inside the room is a cat sitting on a green sofa and there are other components such as shelves with books, plants and show pieces and a doormat and lamp.

Among these components is a donut hidden somewhere and viewers have to find it within a 10-second time limit. If you can complete the challenge in the given time, you may consider yourself a person with a high IQ and excellent observation skills.

But if you weren’t able to find it, practice can help you get better at it and improve your IQ. Here is the solution for the optical illusion:

The donut is placed on the carpet, on the left side of the image. If one can focus, without being distracted by the rest of the components, one can easily find the donut within ten seconds.

Thoroughly going through each element is what enables a person to finish the challenge in an optical illusion. Many such images are available online for people to practice and if one wants to sharpen their observation skills, one should find these images and try to successfully break the code of optical illusion challenges.

