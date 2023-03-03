Optical illusions are a fun pastime, and they also let you exercise your brain cells from time to time. They help you improve your IQ and observation skills, while some subcategories of optical illusions also help you improve your speed. One such subcategory of it is the word puzzle. They have multiple letters that are repeated in an image and placed in different orders. The aim of the viewer is to find a given word within a time limit. One such word puzzle has been going viral on the internet and viewers have to find the word ‘DOG’ in the puzzle as quickly as possible.

The word puzzle has the letters D,G and O arranged in various orders. When you try to find the word ‘DOG’, it would appear that none of the arrangements lead to this word. You can try and find the word in a vertical and then a horizontal fashion. Finding the word even then may not be as easy as it looks. Some places have the same letters placed consecutively. This can make you lose track of the number of rows and columns you have already searched.

One important point to remember is that word puzzles not only require viewers to look for the desired word in a vertical and horizontal manner, but also in an inclined fashion; otherwise, you may just miss out on the word.

The current word puzzle has the word ‘DOG’ arranged in an inclined fashion towards the right of the image. The letter D is in the sixth column from right and third row from top. The letter O is in the fifth column from right and fourth row from the top, and the letter G is in the fourth column from the right and fifth row from the top.

Several such optical illusions are available on the internet for people to try and improve their skills. They are considered to be one of the best pastimes and have gained popularity in recent times because of their ability to reveal multiple features of a person including their IQ, personality traits and observational skills.

