The long-awaited moment has finally arrived and the verdict is in - ‘Naatu Naatu’ has won the Best Original Song category at the 2023 Oscars! This incredible achievement has made history as the first song from any Indian film to receive this award. The film responsible for this feat is SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by MM Keeravani and performed live by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, took home the coveted award in the Best Music (Original Song) category. Meanwhile, the news of ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the award has set Twitter ablaze, with users celebrating this momentous occasion with great enthusiasm.

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻 Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️ JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

The recent triumph of ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars has sparked a wave of elation and national pride across India, with Twitter flooded with congratulatory messages and celebratory wishes from all corners of the country.

This victory is the latest in a series of prestigious awards that India has garnered for its exceptional contributions to the film industry. In addition to the Best Song award, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has also won the Best Documentary Short Film category, adding to the nation’s already impressive array of accolades. The presence of renowned actress Deepika Padukone as a presenter at the event has only added to the excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the occasion.

At the event, a group of dancers took the stage and delivered an electrifying performance that had the audience on their feet. Even though Ram Charan and Jr NTR were not present, the dancers still managed to wow the crowd with the popular hook-step from the award-winning song. SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, could be seen waving at the dancers off-stage, clearly pleased with their performance.

Watch the live #Oscars performance of #RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu" from inside the Dolby Theatre, along with director S. S. Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/EQ9aLz0c0y— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

The accolades for RRR have been piling up, with the film winning several US awards, making it to the BAFTA 2023 longlist in the Film Not in the English Language category, and winning the Golden Globes for Best Original Song category, among others. The film also clinched the Best Song award at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, as well as Best Foreign Language Film.

