CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hustle CultureJaved AkhtarWorm MoonCanada Desert SnowfallAI Atomic Bomb
Home » Buzz » Oscars 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' Strikes Gold, Indian Twitter Celebrates Proud Moment
1-MIN READ

Oscars 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' Strikes Gold, Indian Twitter Celebrates Proud Moment

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 09:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Twitter celebrates The Elephant Whisperers Oscar win. (Credits: Netflix)

Indian Twitter celebrates The Elephant Whisperers Oscar win. (Credits: Netflix)

'The Elephant Whisperers', directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, has won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film and Indian Twitter is feeling proud.

Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers has won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film and congratulations has been pouring in on Twitter. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary is centred around Bomman and Bellie, a couple based in South India, and their dedication towards caring for an orphaned baby elephant called Raghu.

“We just [won] the first-ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering," tweeted Guneet Monga, producer of the documentary, after the win. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Monga spoke about how The Elephant Whisperer’s Oscar nomination brought it global attention. She spoke about how Netflix aided this and how Kartiki Gonsalves achieved everything that she wanted to with the film.

It’s celebration time on Desi Twitter!

RELATED STORIES

India is in the Oscars race in two more categories: Best Original Song in which RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated and All That Breathes, which has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. Oscars 2023
  2. The Elephant Whisperers
first published:March 13, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 09:14 IST
Read More